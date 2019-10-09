Washington County Circuit Court aims to install additional bullet resistant glass

current bid amounts exceed the county's budget which is around $59,000

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In an effort to protect employees, circuit court officials continue plans to install more bullet resistant glass.

According to Clerk of the Courts, Kevin Tucker, he supports the county’s motion to reject current bids for the project. County documents revealed that the current bid amounts exceed the county’s budget which is around $59,000.

Tucker added that the type of glass is already in the civil department of the building, but court officials want glass also within the employee work area and in the customer service area.

Records explained there are no county funds being requested for the project.

“It would protect any employees in our land record area from any type of disturbance caused by a disgruntled person that may have some issue in court,” Tucker said.