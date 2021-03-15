Warning: Prosecutors warns of bad heroin batch following overdose deaths

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — A prosecutor in one county in our region has issued an opiate advisory as a result of a bad batch of heroin.

Mason County Prosecutor Seth Gaskins warns in a release that this advisory comes as a result of a rash of multiple overdose deaths in Mason County over the past week.

We just hope that this advisory can save a life. We hope someone sees this and does not use, or if they do use, we hope they don’t use alone. Better yet, I hope that anyone suffering from addiction will reach out to a friend or loved one for help. Seth Gaskins, Mason County Prosecutor

Prosecutor Gaskins says that fentanyl-laced heroin is very dangerous and is likely the cause of the rapid increase.