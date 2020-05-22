Want to see drive-in movies this summer in Charleston? Here’s how

West Virginia

by: WOWK Digital Desk

Posted: / Updated:

[File photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello]

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin announced the City of Charleston will host drive-in movies through the summer. 

Movies are scheduled to take place in June, July and August:

  • Jumanji: The Next Level, 9 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020.
  • Fletcher’s Grove with Parachute Brigade, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2020.
  • Aladdin, 9 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020. 
  • The Lion King, 9 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020.

Each movie night will begin with a 30 minute cartoon. 

Parking will begin 90 minutes prior to each event and be on a first come, first served basis. Tickets for each event must be reserved as the lot has a limited capacity. 

Each vehicle needs one reserved ticket but not one ticket per person. Tickets for the drive-in movies can be reserved on Eventbrite beginning 9 a.m. Friday, May 22.

Tickets for Aladdin and The Lion King will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories