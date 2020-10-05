W.Va. senators announce more than $250,000 funding for West Virginia University to support programs that prevent future opioid abuse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $253,996 on Monday from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for West Virginia University (WVU). This funding will support programs that work to prevent future opioid abuse and prepare future occupational therapists for treatment and prevention of substance use disorders.

“West Virginia University continues to be a leader in our state in assisting our efforts to end the opioid epidemic in our communities,” said Senator Capito. “Time and time again, WVU has shown that its research capabilities can go toe-to-toe with other higher education institutions across the country. It is important that we make resources available now so that future leaders and medical professionals will be able to step up to the challenges of tomorrow and help those impacted by substance use. I am thankful for all that WVU continues to do for our state and look forward to the impacts that these programs will make.”

“The drug epidemic has ravaged West Virginia for years, tearing apart families and hurting our communities and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made the epidemic worse. This funding will help West Virginia University as they work to address substance use disorder and train doctors to prevent future opioid misuse. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to fight for funding that helps our state address this terrible epidemic and support our fellow West Virginians during their time of need,” said Senator Manchin.