W.Va. Senators announce $1.8 million for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment across the state

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,854,494 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment in West Virginia on Wednesday.

Senator Manchin explained that the funding will help expand access to those who need it most.

“We are facing a drug epidemic within the COVID-19 pandemic and every West Virginian has felt the effects of both crises. In addition to the rise in substance use disorder and overdose deaths, the drug epidemic has also caused a significant rise in infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDS, and the pandemic has only made it harder to access necessary care for those who need it,” Senator Manchin said. “The Ryan White HIV/AIDS program funding will expand access to treatment and care across West Virginia in a safe manner during these healthcare crises so that everyone who needs help can receive it. I will continue to fight for funding that helps our state combat the drug epidemic and the pain it has inflicted on our neighbors, families, and communities until we have beaten this terrible epidemic.”

Senator Capito added that the funding will help increase the quality of life for people across the state struggling with HIV/AIDS.

“West Virginia continues to be a hub for increased understanding and research of medical fields, and I’m encouraged to see this funding coming to our state to increase our research and treatment of HIV/AIDS,” said Senator Capito. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue to advocate for funding that helps increase the health and quality of life for people across our state.”

Individual awards are listed below:

$1,581,275 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

– West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources $150,000 – Valley Health Systems

– Valley Health Systems $123,219 – South Central Educational Development

To learn more about the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, click here.