W.Va. School Clothing Allowance applications delayed by COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Children and Families announced on Wednesday that the application period for the School Clothing Allowance (SCA) program has been delayed due to the pandemic.

The DHHR stated that the program will be moving to an electronic format that will allow SCA recipients to make online purchases to reduce health risks. In the past, purchases were limited to in-store transactions only.

The SCA provides funds for eligible West Virginia children to purchase clothing and shoes for back to school. Funds may also be used for the purchase of pieces to sew clothing. According to the release, revised dates for the SCA application period as well as new guidance related to online shopping will be announced in the upcoming weeks.

“By delaying the SCA application period, we can continue to prioritize the safety and well-being of clients and staff,” said Linda Watts, Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Children and Families. “Our goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep West Virginia families safe during this pandemic.”

According to the DHHR, more than 42,000 West Virginia families received a school clothing allowance in 2019.

To follow the latest updates regarding the School Clothing Allowance, head over to the DHHR’s website.