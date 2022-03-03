JEFFERSON COUNTY, W.Va, (WDVM) — With all the world tensions, the perspective of a long-time Shepherd University professor who just returned to West Virginia from teaching in China validates how fragile global relationships are right now.

Dr. Joyce Webb taught communications to engineering students at the Harbin Institute for the past six years, which has an enrollment of more than 22,000 students. While Dr. Webb found her hosts to be friendly, she says attitudes towards Americans have become gradually distant.

China, she says, is a more cautious and tentative nation now than when she first arrived. She says the country could stand to benefit from a more open, welcoming relationship with the United States.

“I would like to see us rebuild something with China,” Dr. Webb said. “I don’t know what the possibility of that is. They still – the schools there still want foreign teachers. They just can’t find them now because all of the people who are foreign have left.”

Dr. Webb says China has a genuine need to rebuild its schools there and the United States could be a suitable partner in that effort if the Chinese government would be open to it.