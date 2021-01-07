W.Va. House of Delegates Minority Leader sends letter to speaker requesting Delegate-Elect Derrick Evans to be disqualified

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia House of Delegates Minority Leader, Doug Skaff, Jr. has sent a letter to the Speaker of the House, Roger Hanshaw to request that Delegate-elect Derrick Evans be disqualified from serving as a member.

Derrick Evans, a Republican who was newly elected in the 19th House of Delegates district, which represents a portion of Wayne County, took a video of himself and dozens of supporters of President Trump rushing into the U.S. Capitol building.

The video was deleted off his social media page later Wednesday but was re-posted on Reddit. The footage shows Del. Evans wearing a helmet and clamoring at the door of the Capitol to breach the building.

