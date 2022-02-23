CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — About 80 airmen and soldiers from the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard units will be deployed to Washington, D.C. this week to support security operations for the U.S. Capitol Police.

“Our National Guard is just phenomenal and we owe them everything for what they do to help our state and nation during times of need,” said Governor Jim Justice. “This is just another example of how truly great these men and women are and I know they will represent the Mountain State well in any given mission.”

“Once again, our West Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen have stepped up to the plate to provide support to our partners, just as we have in years past, ” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, West Virginia’s adjutant general. “Because our Guard remains a flexible and professional force, we are able to quickly respond when asked to provide assistance. I have no doubt that our men and women, in conjunction with our neighboring National Guard states, will carry out their mission successfully, with pride and professionalism.”

Guard members will not carry any sort of firearms or take part in law enforcement activities as a part of this mission.