W.Va. attorney general criticizes Clean Air Act

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Supreme Court will soon hear arguments in the case of West Virginia v. the Environmental Protection Agency.

The case will determine how much authority the EPA has to regulate power plants and their greenhouse gas emissions.

It has become a high-stakes battle for the state of West Virginia.

According to the State’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia still relies on coal for almost 90% of its energy.

In response to some of the criticisms of the lawsuit, Morrisey emphasized that, for him, this isn’t a battle against climate change, and he feels he’s arguing for more clarity when it comes to where the EPA’s power stops.

“Notably, we’ve never said that the EPA lacks any authority to address climate change,” said Morrisey. “It’s just we have a much different definition in terms of what’s permissible under the Clean Air Act.”

Opening arguments are set to begin on Feb. 28.