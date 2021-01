CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) -- West Virginia state health officials have now reported more than 1,600 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms the deaths of an 85-year-old female from Putnam County, a 77-year-old female from Marion County, a 55-year-old male from Cabell County, a 77-year-old female from Lewis County, an 85-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old female from Mason County, a 75-year-old male from Harrison County, a 57-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old female from Upshur County, an 83-year-old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year-old female from Boone County, a 96-year-old female from Wood County, a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 78-year-old male from Randolph County, a 64-year-old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year-old male from Tyler County, an 84-year-old female from Wayne County, a 72-year-old female from Brooke County, a 95-year-old male from Mason County, a 67-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old male from Pleasants County, 96-year-old female from Jackson County, an 82-year-old female from Jackson County, a 57-year-old female from Mercer County, a 65-year-old female from Jackson County, a 76-year-old female from Jackson County, a 79-year-old male from Lewis County, a 92-year-old male from Wood County, an 82-year-old male from Jackson County, a 59-year-old female from Marion County, an 87-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year-old male from Jackson County, a 90-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old female from Grant County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year-old female from Randolph County, a 79-year-old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year-old female from Monongalia County.