MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- Republican voters will decide at the polls Tuesday if they want to give Governor Jim Justice another four years in office or if it is time for a change.

Businessman Woody Thrasher, who built a successful engineering firm in the state, hopes to unseat the incumbent. Thrasher has criticized the governor for not fixing roads in the state that need repair and for releasing inmates from prison before completing their terms. Justice said the early release was necessary as a precaution against coronavirus dangers. But Thrasher maintains that among those released early were convicts who had violated the terms of their parole and they were required to complete their full sentences.