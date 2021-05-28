Voters in Charles Town keep Mayor Bob Trainor in office for another term

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, voters in Charles Town have voted to return mayor Bob Trainor to office.

The former city councilman was appointed mayor in 2019 to fill a vacancy, but earned the confidence of voters Thursday to continue at the helm in city hall. Trainor says he looks forward to working with Jefferson County to address the homeless problem. Mayor Trainor said that during the campaign, all the candidates got feedback from voters on the issues that are front and center.

“My hats off to all the candidates,” Mayor Trainor said, “because they really walked the town, got what they felt the issues were. … Infrastructure was huge; sidewalks is a major issue.”

Mayor Trainor and council say they are eager to revise the city charter during his new, full term in office.