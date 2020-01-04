Volunteers proud to maintain Yankauer Scenic Trail

MARTINSBURG — Despite the dreary weather as the abbreviated first week of the new year came to a close, Potomac Valley Audubon Society volunteers were hard at work clearing brush and keeping facilities up to standards for visitors to the Yankauer Nature Preserve here.

K.C. Walters led her team along the trail and at facilities such as the pollinator habitat. AmeriCorps volunteer Griffin Bosserman enjoys being outdoors and encourages the crew to make the most of being out in such a natural setting.

Volunteers devote a day each month for such upkeep.

The preserve is open dawn to dusk every day of the year and has sweeping views of the Potomac River.