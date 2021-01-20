Volunteers needed in Berkeley County to assist with scheduling vaccine appointments

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County area is in need of volunteers to assist with the vaccination effort. In collaboration with the Berkeley County Chamber of Commerce, the Berkeley County Health Department is seeking volunteers to assist with scheduling appointments for senior citizens trying to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Many health officials cite lack of volunteers as a key reason for delays in vaccine rollout, so leaders in the area are attempting to solve that issue.

“We don’t know how long [the vaccine rollout] is gonna go on,” said Maria Lorensen, lead volunteer. “Every time the governor sends out the notice that we’re gonna get, you know, 600 doses, 500 doses, we need people.”

Interested volunteers should ideally have some computer skills and be available for a 2-4 hour shift during regular business hours, said Lorensen.

If you’re interested in pitching in, text Maria Lorensen at (304) 839-6224 or email mariaklorensen@gmail.com. Include a cell phone number where you can be reached and when you are available to volunteer. Lorensen requested no phone calls.

Volunteers must be 18 or older.