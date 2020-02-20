Volunteers help maintain West Virginia nature preserve

Volunteers came out to the Eidolon Nature Preserve to take the area back to its roots.

GREAT CACAPON, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Potomac Valley Audubon Society hosted a volunteer day at the Eidolon Nature Preserve in West Virginia on Wednesday.

The goal of the work was both cultural and ecological. Volunteers trimmed and cleared invasive species that were originally planted in the area in the 1950s. They also worked to clear areas to open up views, including that of the Potomac River, that was visible by the original owners of the property.

The Potomac Valley Audubon Society holds volunteer days once a month for all four nature preserves they manage.