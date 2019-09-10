Volunteers get out for United Way of the Eastern Panhandle’s 25th Annual ‘Day of Caring’

The Eastern Panhandle 25th Annual Day of Caring was held on Tuesday.

KEARNEYSVILLE, W.Va. (WDVM) — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets for the United Way of the Eastern Panhandle’s 25th Annual Day of Caring, a day to help local nonprofit agencies complete much-needed projects.

A group of volunteers from the Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races spent their day outside to make a difference, completing tasks at the Children First Child Development Center in Kearneysville, just one of several service projects throughout Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan Counties.

“To be able to update our Memory Garden, to be able to update all the paint and all the signs, those are things that we don’t have time to do because we have children 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.,” Brenna Malone, Site Supervisor said.

The day care’s Memory Garden is filled with rocks with the names of some of the day care’s children.

Travis Ford has volunteered his time in previous years serving his community, and he’s wasting no time.

“My favorite part? Just being out here today, enjoying the weather, giving back,” Ford said.

Kelly Weist, Advertising Manager at Hollywood Casino, said: “it’s a way for us to go out into the community and be with people in Jefferson County.”

Malone happily said, volunteers this year finished quicker than expected.

Over 1000 volunteers come together on this day across the Eastern Panhandle, providing thousands of dollars’ worth of labor to local nonprofits, according to organizers.

Organizers add, in conjunction with day of caring, the Mega food drive generates almost three tons of food for area food banks.