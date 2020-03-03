Visitor restrictions at Martinsburg VA Medical Center

The center says the restrictions are to help reduce spreading the flu

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center said Tuesday it is placing some restrictions for visitors and family members due to the “high number” of flu-related illnesses.

The restrictions include:

Visitors should be only immediate family members or caregivers

Only Veteran patients and immediate family with appointments should visit

No children under the age of 14 years old

No visitors allowed in the fifth-floor community living centers

The center said in the case of a dying patient, special exceptions may be made.