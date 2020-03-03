Visitor restrictions at Martinsburg VA Medical Center

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Martinsburg VA Medical Center said Tuesday it is placing some restrictions for visitors and family members due to the “high number” of flu-related illnesses.
The restrictions include:
- Visitors should be only immediate family members or caregivers
- Only Veteran patients and immediate family with appointments should visit
- No children under the age of 14 years old
- No visitors allowed in the fifth-floor community living centers
The center said in the case of a dying patient, special exceptions may be made.
The Martinsburg VAMC visitor and medical center information is available on the information line at 304-579-2605.
If you have symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, please call the medical center at 304-263-0811 and then select option 3 to speak to a nurse before visiting the facility. Tell them about your symptoms and any recent travel.Martinsburg VA Medical Center
