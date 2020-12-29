COVID-19 outbreak at Eastern Regional Jail a concern in Berkeley and Jefferson counties

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — More than half of the inmates at the Eastern Regional Jail in Martinsburg have tested positive for COVID-19. It has prompted legislative and community leaders to demand a plan of action to address the outbreak.

The Moderna vaccine has come to the eastern panhandle, and corrections officers are among the first to get it. But there are not yet enough doses for inmates.

The West Virginia National Guard says the vaccine is being administered first to the staff at the jail. But with 89 already in quarantine inside the jail and results still pending on 224 tests, a veteran state senator wants things brought under control.

Sen. John Unger (D – Berkeley, Jefferson counties) said “the eastern regional jail, unlike prison, is an in-transit point. People who are picked up for drunk driving may spend a day or two in the jail and then leave. This is very concerning.”

It’s a concern shared by George Rutherford, president of the Jefferson County NAACP.

Says Rutherford, “Our concerns are that the people that come into the jail — most of the time they stay one or two days or something like that. And they become exposed to it. And they bring them back out to their families. And then it’s all over the community.”

“I don’t believe that the numbers are a true reflection of what’s happening out in our community,” says Unger. “And I think this is the tip of the iceberg of what’s happening at the ERJ.”

What is most important, says Rutherford, is there be accountability for the extent of the infection.

“We want state leaders to get a task force that will do the job and not to get a task force just to window dress,” said Rutherford. “And that’s to give the public the facts that are actually taking place.”

The spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says there are no active cases among staff in the Eastern Regional Jail.

Meanwhile, 86 of more than 600 inmates at the South Central Regional Jail, which serves Kanawha County, have tested positive.