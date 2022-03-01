WEST VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Gayle Manchin, wife of West Virginia senator Joe Manchin, is on a mission to showcase developments in the workforce in the Appalachian region in a virtual roadshow.

The virtual event series will showcase communities in the Appalachian region, which stretches from Mississippi to New York – and highlight local voices from Maryland, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and new york.

Gayle says that while she is pleased to showcase some of the stories in the region, the commission needs to focus on one particular aspect to continue serving and advancing the area.

Manchin compared the lack of broadband in the Appalachian region to the highway system that president Kennedy implemented in 1965 to connect the 13 states. She says that while the area has grown and seen significant accomplishments since the completion of the highway system, there is still work to be done.

“A state cannot grow that doesn’t have a road system now we have a new highway system that needs to be built, and that’s the broadband system because the Appalachian region still lacks parody,” “We’re still working on the unfinished projects, and they are rather critical to continuing to make the connections between our states and our area.”

Maryland governor larry hogan is also a co-chair of the ARC, and for more information on how to watch this virtual series, head to our website.