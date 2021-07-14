Virtual reality helps patients see medical scans more clearly

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Did you ever wish you that could see what your brain and spine looked like when you go to the doctor? Now you can get a virtual view of your body with new technology at Berkeley Medical Center WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute.

Step into the Surgical Theater Virtual Reality Suite and you’ll sit down, put on the VR headset, point it at the TV in front of you and your doctor will move around parts of your body using their computer to give you a 360 view of your brain and spine MRI’s and CT scans.

The point of using virtual reality to bring scans to life is to improve patient experience and education.

“They’re just getting a better understanding of what we’re dealing with why we need to do the surgery, what the risks are,” said Dr. Jonathan Sherman, director of surgical neuro-oncology with WVU Medicine Eastern Campus.