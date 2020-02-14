VIDEO: Bunker Hill couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

BUNKER HILL, W. Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia couple is celebrating 77 years of marriage.
We take a look at the love story of 96-year-old Russell Unger and 93-year-old Priscilla Unger from Bunker Hill, W.Va.
by: Katie MisuracaPosted: / Updated:
