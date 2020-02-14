VIDEO: Bunker Hill couple celebrates 77 years of marriage

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUNKER HILL, W. Va. (WDVM) — A West Virginia couple is celebrating 77 years of marriage.

We take a look at the love story of 96-year-old Russell Unger and 93-year-old Priscilla Unger from Bunker Hill, W.Va.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories