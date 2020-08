MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) -- It has been controversial since the ordinance was put on the books in Martinsburg several years ago: putting landlords on the hook for drug activity of their tenants.

Landlords have not been happy with the law. But as of just last week there is a new administration in city hall - a new mayor, a new look on council. And there's a new chief of police. Maybe now is the time to take another look at the law.