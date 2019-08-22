Vice-chairman of Eastern Panhandle airport dies

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Eastern West Virginia Regional Airport Authority announced the passing of Dennis Drew “Denny” Barron.

Barron, 68, died Friday, August 16 but many residents continue to remember him for his “reliable contributions.” According to the airport manager, Neil Doran, Barron would always step up when needed.

“Denny took a sincere interest in young people and in issues affecting our airport,” Barron said.

According to a press release, Barron devoted himself to improving the Civil Air Patrol Squadrons in Martinsburg West Virginia. It’s reported that he served as interim West Virginia Wing Commander.

His obituary shares that he was a +50 year member of the Civil Air Patrol. As the former commander of the Martinsburg Composite Squadron, Barron also the vice commander of the Mid-Atlantic Region.

Doran said that the vice-chairman gave almost 30 years of service to the local Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation board. Services for Barron are set for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at the Airborne Church.