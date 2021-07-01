VFD chief warns funding cuts in Jefferson County risk public safety

HALLTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — In West Virginia’s eastern panhandle, volunteer fire departments say the lack of financial support from the Jefferson County Commission is putting fire protection in danger.

David Tabb with the Halltown Volunteer Fire Department says the county is devoting its public safety budget to other departments at the expense of the volunteer departments which, he says, are critical to every community across the county.

Much of the equipment at the volunteer departments needs to be replaced, Tabb said, and the VFDs are saddled with expenses and taxes which should rightfully be covered by the county.

“I’m just making sure that everyone knows that if we don’t do something now, you will not have service later,” Tabb said.

Tabb intends to state his case for the volunteer departments at the next meeting of the Jefferson County Commission.