Veterans thanked with Quilts of Valor

"Words are kind enough, but seeing action is even better."

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — Veterans all across the country are being thanked for their service Monday, but some veterans received the gift of a lifetime, a Quilt of Valor.

Several veterans and their families received their own hand-made Quilt of Valor made by residents at the Berkeley Senior Center. Since 2003, more than 140,000 quilts have been awarded to vets around the world.

“It feels good in this day in age because I see so much negative things that’s going on around us but for people to walk up to us and say thank you for your service, makes you feel good,” said 28-year Army Veteran Roy Kirby.

The veterans who received the quilts said they always appreciate kind words, but seeing the action take place is even more amazing.

“Anybody can say thank you for your service and not mean it,” said 20-year Air Force Veteran Robert Mehaffie. “These are true people who believe in our service, so thank you.”

One of the veterans received a quilt with a soaring eagle on it, and he said he believed his 14 years of service was properly represented through it.