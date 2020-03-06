Live Now
LIVE: Maryland Governor to address the state after 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus

Veterans hone their craft with creative arts

West Virginia

The Creative Arts Show is about combining the beauty of art with beneficial therapy.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The VA Medical Center in Martinsburg held its annual Creative Arts Show, which featured visual artwork created by veterans.

Over 50 veterans submitted works in the categories of creative writing, performing arts, and visual art pieces. Veterans received ribbons for top placing pieces. However, the show was about more than just winning. Veterans who participated were taught artforms at the medical center as a form of therapy to give them an outlet for their creative talents.

“Me being in the creative arts show has saved my life tremendously when I first came here a lot of people don’t know me being a veteran and being in the united states marine corps I was on drugs and alcohol. By being here and by me doing my artwork it helped me with my sobriety,” said veteran James Jackson.

The VA Medical Center’s Creative Arts Show is a qualifier for the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival which will be held in St. Petersburg Florida this November and December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories