Veterans hone their craft with creative arts

The Creative Arts Show is about combining the beauty of art with beneficial therapy.

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The VA Medical Center in Martinsburg held its annual Creative Arts Show, which featured visual artwork created by veterans.

Over 50 veterans submitted works in the categories of creative writing, performing arts, and visual art pieces. Veterans received ribbons for top placing pieces. However, the show was about more than just winning. Veterans who participated were taught artforms at the medical center as a form of therapy to give them an outlet for their creative talents.

“Me being in the creative arts show has saved my life tremendously when I first came here a lot of people don’t know me being a veteran and being in the united states marine corps I was on drugs and alcohol. By being here and by me doing my artwork it helped me with my sobriety,” said veteran James Jackson.

The VA Medical Center’s Creative Arts Show is a qualifier for the National Veterans Creative Arts Competition and Festival which will be held in St. Petersburg Florida this November and December.