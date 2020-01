MORGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WDVM)-A West Virginia man with over four decades of law enforcement experience since 1978 is hoping to continue his adventure as the Morgan County Sheriff. That man is the current sheriff, K.C. Bohrer.

"Since the time I was three years old, I wanted to be a police officer and my whole life that's all I've ever done, that's all I've ever known," said Bohrer. "To be able to do things that I've done, go to the State Police Academy, go to the FBI Academy and work all these places to be able to come back to my home and take what I learned and serve my community is just extremely gratifying to me," said Bohrer.