SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health opened its newest facility in Spring Mills, West Virginia about a month ago. They now have some updates to the new location.
The Spring Mills facility has partially opened its imaging center and welcomed the center’s new general surgeon, Dr. Carrier. The new imaging center will offer DEXA screenings, ultrasounds, x-rays, and eventually mammography services which will begin in late June.
Dr. Carrier will perform surgeries at Tri-state Surgical Center and War Memorial Hospital.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- Washington Wizards guard John Wall launches rent assistance program “202 Assist” for DC residents
- Valley Health’s Spring Mills location opens imaging center and welcomes general surgeon
- Mayor asks Northam to allow the City of Manassas to start reopening
- Family caregivers fight for federal coronavirus assistance
- Schumer decries use of anti-malaria drug on COVID-19 patients at VA hospitals
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App