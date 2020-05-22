Valley Health’s Spring Mills location opens imaging center and welcomes general surgeon

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health opened its newest facility in Spring Mills, West Virginia about a month ago. They now have some updates to the new location.

The Spring Mills facility has partially opened its imaging center and welcomed the center’s new general surgeon, Dr. Carrier. The new imaging center will offer DEXA screenings, ultrasounds, x-rays, and eventually mammography services which will begin in late June.

Dr. Carrier will perform surgeries at Tri-state Surgical Center and War Memorial Hospital.

