Valley Health’s Spring Mills location opens imaging center and welcomes general surgeon

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health opened its newest facility in Spring Mills, West Virginia about a month ago. They now have some updates to the new location.

The Spring Mills facility has partially opened its imaging center and welcomed the center’s new general surgeon, Dr. Carrier. The new imaging center will offer DEXA screenings, ultrasounds, x-rays, and eventually mammography services which will begin in late June.

Dr. Carrier will perform surgeries at Tri-state Surgical Center and War Memorial Hospital.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories