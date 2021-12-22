Valley Health Systems receives at-home COVID-19 tests through pilot program

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – People will soon have access to free at-home COVID-19 testing in the Mountain State.

Valley Health Systems has received more than 5,000 at-home COVID-19 tests today under President Joe Biden’s pilot program. Valley Health is one of 50 community health centers in the United States to participate in this pilot program.

Each kit contains two COVID-19 tests. The medical group will be distributing these kits throughout their 41 locations as well as at community events in as little as a week.

More kits are scheduled to arrive bi-weekly following this initial delivery. Vice President of Health Services Matthew Weimer says these tests are helping combat the pandemic in a timely manner by identifying positive cases earlier.

“As we see increasing numbers as we understand that omicron variant is coming, we expect increases in cases and it’s important for the public to be able to know what they’re dealing with and be able to take appropriate action quickly and be able to test at home with the free tests,” Weimer said.

This pilot program is being coordinated by the US Health Resources and Services Administration. The kits are free of charge and anyone who needs a test can call a Valley Health location to get one.