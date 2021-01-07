Valley Health launches community campaign #WorthIt

HEDGESVILLE, W Va. (WDVM) — Valley Health has launched a new campaign to help remind people of what they need to do to stay safe during the pandemic.
The “It’s Worth It” campaign is intended to remind people to practice COVID-19 safety measures to ultimately help stop the spread of the virus. To help spread the message, Valley Health wants people to take the “Worth It” pledge on their website and post their worth it reason using the hashtag #WorthIt on their social media posts.
To take the pledge, you can go to Valley Health’s website.
