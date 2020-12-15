Vaccines cannot get to West Virginia’s eastern panhandle soon enough

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The eastern panhandle is dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 deaths at two nursing homes.

Coming out of the weekend, five residents in Berkeley County died at the Care Haven Center east of Martinsburg. In Jefferson County, there were four deaths at the Shenandoah Center in Charles Town. This, just as health officials in the region are awaiting delivery of vaccines, a process being coordinated by the West Virginia National Guard. In the week ahead, medical providers are prepared to administer their share of the mountain state’s more than 16,000 doses.

“The health department is responsible for getting vaccinations out to our EMS personnel, first responders as well as our local health department,” says Bill Kearns, Director of the Berkeley-Morgan County Board of Health.

The state expects all nursing home residents in West Virginia to be vaccinated within three weeks.