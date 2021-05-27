Vaccinated West Virginia residents will soon be able to win prizes, from cash to cars

West Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links
Latest Announcements
About Coronavirus
Human Coronavirus Types
References and Links

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WDVM) — Following vaccine promotions from states like Ohio and Maryland, West Virginia will be starting its own incentive program.

While weren’t many details on Thursday when the lottery was announced, Gov. Jim Justice said drawings for multiple prizes will begin on June 20th, West Virginia’s birthday.

“There are going to be so many wonderful prizes that you can win, it will blow you away,” Gov. Justice said.

There are still things that need to be worked out to make sure every resident who’s already gotten a vaccine will be entered into the drawing. Justice will share more information during his Tuesday COVID-19 briefing.

The prizes will range from college scholarships to F-150 pickup trucks to large cash prizes.

“We’re going to make a few West Virginians millionaires before this is over. And we can do that, but we gotta get you vaccinated,” said Justice.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories