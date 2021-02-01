A coronavirus vaccination town hall

Join us Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. for a one-hour live town hall with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his Coronavirus Task Force.

Meet Our Town Hall Experts:

Governor Jim Justice

Maj. Gen. James Hoyer Leader of a joint interagency task force on vaccination; associate vice president at WVU

Dr. Clay Marsh West Virginia Coronavirus Czar

Dr. Ayne Amjad State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health

Bill Crouch Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary

We’re looking to our audience to send us your COVID-19 vaccine questions. You can submit your questions below, or ask us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #vaccinatewestvirginia. (Please note that on questions submitted through social media, your name, profile image and question might be used on air during the town hall.)

*Please be as specific as possible regarding your local health department, county, city, and any other helpful information relevant to your question.

For our latest information about all things COVID-19, visit our Coronavirus Hub Page.