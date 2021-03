FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM) — The VA Medical Center in Martinsburg has now expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to veterans who are 45 years old or older, along with veterans who are essential personnel as defined by the CDC.

To schedule an appointment you can call the VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccine call center at 304-579-2550. You must bring the proper identification or documentation to verify that you fall under one of the eligible categories.