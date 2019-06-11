Martinsburg VA Medical Center hosts special guest for Pride Month

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — June is National Pride Month, and one transgender Navy SEAL is speaking out on her journey on becoming the woman she is today.

Kristin Beck, 52, served 20 years as a Navy SEAL and as a member of the elite SEAL Team 6 on 13 deployments before transitioning. After retiring, she transitioned and changed her name from Christopher Beck to Kristin, which she says was the greatest decision of her life.

“Now I’m out in the open and just trying to live my own life,” said Beck, “This huge burden is lifted off your shoulders, it just makes you feel so free. It’s like a bird with its wings cut and you’re on the ground running around just trying to survive, a lot of predators everything is dangerous. But now I have wings, now I can fly.”

Beck speaks across the country to end discrimination towards individuals in the military who share her experience and currently is advocating for LGBTQ rights.

“We actually came out about the same time.” said 1st Recon Marine Sniper Transgender Veteran Ashlee Woolard. “She is an inspiration. I don’t think I could’ve done it without her going through it. I’ve always known that I’ve felt this way, but without her actually coming out, i don’t know if I actually would’ve come out.

Beck is hoping that her courage to transition will inspire others to finally be themselves.

“Because of what [Kristin’s] been through, [Kristin] is a very strong person and being a SEAL Team 6, [Kristin’s] an awesome person from there,” said Marine Corp Veteran Time Little. “But for [Kristin] to do what [Kristin] did, makes it even more so. We were fighting wars together and to survive that, [Kristin’s] entitled to be happy now, that’s what [Kristin’s] fighting for.”