VA Medical Center hosts annual Veterans Day celebration

MARTINSBURG, W.Va (WDVM) — The VA Medical Center in Martinsburg hosted its annual Veteran’s Day celebration.

Friends, family and veterans of all ages braved the cold weather Saturday morning for the VA Medical Centers annual Veteran’s Day celebrations. The day started with a road to freedom 5K around the campus. The medical center also hosted its 11th annual Hero Haven Homeless Veteran Stand Down. The event focuses on the needs of homeless veterans. each table offered a different service including, mental health, medical and more.

“The people who come in, some of them might not want to stay, so what we do is we hand out items for them, comfort items such as boots, blankets, and hats and scarfs just things they will need to manage as they go on their way,” Michelle Cooke said, the deputy chief of mental health service for the medical center.

There were also two guest speakers who have been serving in the military for over 20 years. The couple wanted to share their personal experiences with other veterans who are trying to cope with their recovery process.

“One of the things we try to bring forward is you always hear the term, PTSD post-traumatic stress disorder, so we are trying to help change the flavor of that to post-traumatic growth instead of always calling something a disease or a disorder, and realize that recovery is a choice every day,” Beth Harris said.

The events and giving didn’t stop there, the Mountaineer Food Bank in West Virginia also donated close to 30,000 pounds of fresh produce to all veterans in need. Medical center officials say they host many events and do everything they can to support all veterans.