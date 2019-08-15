US 340 in Harpers Ferry is under construction after rock fall

HARPERS FERRY, W.Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Department of Highways is doing maintenance work along US 340 to keep rocks from falling onto cars.

Highway officials say there have been instances in the past with rocks coming down but nothing has happened recently. they want residents and commuters to know that as of right now there is no serious danger.

“We have had rocks fall in the past but we have not had any fall lately, with all the rain that we have had it really hasn’t been an issue,” Nathan Ware said, a highway administrator.

Officials say this work is just a temporary fix, but this is on the county’s radar and they say it will be handled so there are no future incidents with rock fall. “This is a temporary fix, until the funds come to do this, like I said we are just going to take out the t-wall that’s there now, just a little safety net that’s all,” Ware said.

Construction is said to be complete in one day if not by the end of the week. There will be a preliminary hearing next week to decide what the next move will be to keep the rocks in place.