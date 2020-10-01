Updated EMS licensure protocols for West Virginia fire departments during pandemic

CHARLESTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources along with the Office of Emergency Medical Services filed an emergency amendment that impacts the ability of fire departments to respond to medical calls during the pandemic.

Certified fire departments that provide rapid response services, will not need EMS licensure requirements while West Virginia is under a declared state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension of EMS licensure will allow the certified fire crews to respond to medical calls, providing a wider range of response coverage for citizens.

Once the state of emergency is lifted, fire departments providing rapid response services will have 30 days to begin the licensure application process.