UPDATE: Woman shares her story after saving wandering 2-year-old in Fayette County

BOOMER, W.Va. (WVNS) — 3/16/2021 8:49 p.m. UPDATE: A two-year-old boy’s life is saved after a woman comes to his rescue. Now, she is sharing her side of the story.

Crystal Walters and her family were heading back home from a trip to the Kanawha Falls on Saturday, March 13, 2021. While driving on U.S. 60 through Boomer in Fayette County, she came up on a frightening sight.

“I just looked up and saw a little boy right in the middle of the yellow line,” Walters said. “It’s one of those things you don’t see every day and you don’t want to see every day.”

Walters parked her SUV, got out, and sprung into action. She screamed and motioned for oncoming traffic, including a coal truck, to hit the brakes. Luckily, they did in time and she was able to pull the boy to safety.

“He just looked very lost,” Walters said. “He had on a yellow shirt and blue jeans, so he blended in with the line and his jeans blended in with the concrete.”

Fayette County Sheriff’s deputies were later called in to investigate. When they identified and found the child’s caretakers, Tiffany Angel and Stephen Coiner, deputies reportedly found drugs inside their home, which is just yards away from the highway. Investigators said the couple did not show much concern, and Walters agreed.

“[Angel] thought [Coiner] was watching the child,” Walters said. “But nonetheless as a mother, my reaction when I saw a police and a stranger holding my baby wouldn’t be what she had.”

At the end of the day, this mother’s quick thinking is what may have spared this child’s life.

“Once the adrenaline left at the end of the night, it was hard to sleep,” Walters said. “I have a daughter that’s in heaven. I think that she played a part in it. I think I was exactly where I was supposed to be for that baby.”

According to the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Coiner was also facing larceny charges at the time. In October 2020, he allegedly filled up his tank at a Montgomery gas station and did not pay for it.

A preliminary hearing for Angel and Coiner is set to begin Monday, March 22 in Fayette County Magistrate Court.

BOOMER, WV (WVNS) — 3/15/2021 5:40 a.m. ORIGINAL STORY: A Fayette County couple is facing child neglect charges after a 2-year-old child in their care was reportedly found walking down a busy highway.

Fayette County deputies responded to U.S. 60 in Boomer on Saturday, March 13, 2021 after dispatchers received a call about a rescued 2-year-old child. They said the child was found walking in the middle of U.S. 60. There is no word on the child’s condition at this time.

Left to Right: Tiffany Angel, Stephen Coiner

According to investigators, Tiffany Angel and Stephen Coiner, both from Boomer, were the caretakers of the child. Deputies said the couple allegedly did not display much concern. According to investigators, Angel was unaware the child was missing and Coiner even tried to dismiss the situation as no big deal. Deputies said they later discovered drugs around their home, which was in poor condition.

Coiner and Angel were both charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Serious Injury/Death. They are now in jail.