UPDATE: Second teen arrested in Kanawha County murders

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020: A 17-year-old female has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in a quadruple-murder in Elkview.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the 17-year-old female and the 16-year-old male previously taken into custody and charged do know each other.

Rutherford says they have no reason to believe any one else was involved in the incident.

https://twitter.com/ENoonWOWK/status/1339350106047475715

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford is giving an update on a quadruple-murder that happened Sunday, Dec. 13 in Elkview.

Four people, includng a 3-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were found dead on Cemetery Hill Drive. A juvenile has been charged in the investigation, according to KSCO.

Monday, the KCSO identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39; Gage Ripley, 12; and Jameson Long, 3.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories