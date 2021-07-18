UPDATE: Victim found after 24+hour search in Shenandoah River

Update 7/18/21 9:12 p.m. – Earl Cogle, chief of the Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company and head of recovery operations, confirmed to WDVM that search crews completed recovery operations at 6:18 p.m. on Sunday night.

The investigation into the cause of the victim’s death remains ongoing.

SHANNONDALE, W. Va. (WDVM) — Rescue and recovery crews began searching for a person who fell in the Shenandoah River on Saturday night.

The Blue Ridge Mountain Volunteer Fire Company received the initial dispatch call at around 5:30 p.m. and crews searched for about 2-3 hours before having to call off the search due to severe weather.

Fire and rescue companies ranging from the Eastern Panhandle all the way out to Carroll County in Maryland and Grafton, West Virginia responded to the rescue and recovery efforts.

Dive crews entered the river at around 9 o’clock on Sunday morning and combed the area where tracker and cadaver dogs indicated a scent of the victim.

The victim has not yet been identified out of respect for their family