Update in the murder case of a Taneytown man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM)–There is an update in the murder case of Johnathan Riddle, a Taneytown man whose body was found in the Kabletown area of Jefferson County.

Emily Day of Maryland is the latest arrest in the case. Previous arrests include David Sanford, Monroe Merrell, and John Black. Day waived extradition and is now being held in the Eastern Regional Jail. As previously reported, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office found Riddle’s body in a secluded area along Smith Road back in March.

Three of the four suspects are now in Jefferson County. Monroe Merrell is currently in Virginia awaiting extradition.