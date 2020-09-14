UPDATE: Driver killed in crash on Route 340 in West Virginia

CHARLES TOWN, Wv. (WDVM) — UPDATE: A 64-year-old woman has died after a two-vehicle crash on Route 340 in Charles Town, West Virginia.

Charles Town Police and members of the Citizens Fire Company were called to Route 340 around 4 p.m. Monday. Investigators say a 49-year-old man was driving southbound in a box truck when he hit a sport utility vehicle, driven by 64-year-old Linda Monroe. Investigators say Monroe was merging onto Route 340 from Augustine Avenue when her car was hit. She was killed in the crash.

No tickets have been issued at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

