Update: Berkeley County Sheriff identify a suspect in Inwood shooting

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning that resulted in the death of a Harpers Ferry man.

According to police, Donnyel Simmons was arrested Sunday afternoon at a townhome on Aztec drive in connection to the early morning shooting. Simmons is facing one count of murder

The identity of the victim has not been released. Simmons is being held at The Eastern Regional Jail without bond, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.