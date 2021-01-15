Upcoming financial assistance for West Virginia renters and landlords

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WDVM) — A new program announced on Friday is in the works, and will offer relief to West Virginians struggling with their rent payments.

The Mountaineer Rental Assistance Program, created by the West Virginia Housing Development Fund (WVHDF), is set to offer “direct financial assistance” to renters and landlords facing financial hardship. The program is not currently taking in applications, but its creators are optimistic about how it will positively benefit the residents of West Virginia.

“We see this relief as vital to those who are in rental properties who are facing eviction. For renters and landlords. We wanna get this money to these folks as quickly as possible,” said George Gannon, communications administrator for WVHDF.

Recipients of the funding must meet certain qualifications. To find more information on eligibility requirements and how to sign up for updates on the program, visit here. You can also call 1-866-623-6284.

Gannons stressed the importance of looking into the process early.