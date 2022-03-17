CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice’s Office sent out a press release describing upcoming business investments in West Virginia.

Nucor Corporation will build a steel mill in Mason County. The investment will exceed $2.7 billion, the largest in state history and Nucor’s largest single investment.

GreenPower Motor Company will manufacture zero-emission, electric school buses in South Charleston, bringing hundreds of jobs and millions in economic impact in West Virginia.

Owens & Minor, a company that provides medical supplies, will expand on a deal with WVU Medicine and create over 125 jobs at a healthcare supply center in Morgantown.

Omnis Building Technologies will create 150 to 300 jobs with a $40 million, a 150,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bluefield.

PepsiCo Beverages and Frito-Lay are investing a combined $32.5 million to build two warehouse and distribution centers in the state by the end of 2022.

The investments come at a historic point for economic growth in the Mountain State, according to the Governor’s Office. Gov. Justice announced West Virginia has the lowest unemployment rate and second-highest export growth rate in the U.S.

“It’s truly the best time in history to live, work, or own a business in West Virginia,” Gov. Justice said.