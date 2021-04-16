University Place area in Morgantown reopens after reports of person falling or jumping

MORGANTOWN, W. Va.— West Virginia University Police responded to University Place Friday, just after 12:30 p.m. after reports came in that a person either fell or jumped from the parking garage and landed on the sidewalk below.

No additional information was immediately available. However, officers are continuing to gather information. The area, which was closed to the public initially, has since reopened.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact University Police at 304-293-3136.

The university’s Carruth Center offers individual counseling as well as a Crisis Text Line that is available 24 hours, seven days a week. Text WVU to 741741 to reach a live, trained crisis counselor.

Faculty and staff may seek support through the Employee Assistance Program.