United Way of the Eastern Panhandle holds online auction

MARTINSBURG, W Va. (WDVM)–United Way of the Eastern Panhandle is holding an online auction to help others in the community.

The auction will run for one week and will end on December 8th at noon. The United Way has 100 items up for bid — everything from jewelry to a weekend trip to Deep Creek. Money raised will go toward helping United Way’s Community Campaign Community Solutions fund.

United Way of the Eastern Panhandle says this is one of their biggest events of the year since they were able to keep it virtual, following CDC safety guidelines.