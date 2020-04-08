United Way of the Eastern Panhandle gets $50K towards COVID-19 relief fund

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — The United Way of the Eastern Panhandle COVID-19 Recovery Fund received a $50,000 grant to help residents experiencing hardship.

This grant comes from the P&G Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, with a recommendation from Procter & Gamble Tabler Station Site.

“We are so thankful for Procter & Gamble’s support in this effort. Their generosity will provide support for our Eastern Panhandle families at a critical time,” said Penny Porter, CEO of UWEP.

Porter said in a press release that there’s been an increase in calls from eastern panhandle residents to 2-1-1, a local information and referral helpline that connects people to essential health and human services. Funds from the $50,000 grant will go partly to 2-1-1 as well as Regional Resource Connection, which links people to services and helps provide households with assistance when state or federal aid is not available or insufficient.

All donations to the Recovery Fund will quickly be disbursed to local nonprofits to assist area residents with food, emergency shelter, transportation, medical supplies, utility and housing bills, childcare, and mental health services. There are no administrative fees assessed to the Recovery Fund. One hundred percent of all donations will go to support those in need. Organizations in Berkeley, Jefferson, and Morgan counties that directly support local residents and families who are most affected by the health, economic and social impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for grants through the fund. United Way of the Eastern Panhandle (April 8, 2020)

“Procter & Gamble remains committed to providing resources to those who need it most through our philanthropic support”, commented Keith Busby, Human Resources Leader at Procter & Gamble Tabler Station Site. “This donation represents our focus on meeting the needs of our community during this uncertain time.”

Agencies interested in applying for funding should visit uwayep.org/covid19fund to complete the application.

Anyone interested in making a donation to the Recovery Fund can donate now at uwayep.org/covid-19, text COVID19UWEP to 41444, or mail a contribution to United Way of the Eastern Panhandle at 24 District Way, Suite 201, Martinsburg, WV 25404. Those mailing donations should address them to the attention of the UWEP COVID-19 Recovery Fund. 100% of all donated funds will go directly to COVID-19 response and relief efforts.